Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FGBI. Zacks Investment Research cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

