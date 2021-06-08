Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

