Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Shares of GIGGU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

