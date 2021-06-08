Analysts Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $11.85 on Friday. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,620,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 567,243 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

