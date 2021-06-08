Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 62.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $66,280,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.75.

RH stock opened at $624.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $638.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

