Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.