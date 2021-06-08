Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,125,000 after buying an additional 1,692,386 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,572,000 after buying an additional 4,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

