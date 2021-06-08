GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 5,113 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of JELD-WEN worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.84.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

