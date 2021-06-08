GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 66,489 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,489 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $448.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.20. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,070 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

