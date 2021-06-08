Analysts Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.