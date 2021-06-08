Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,487.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,277.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.