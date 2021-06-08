BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

