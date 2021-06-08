Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $274,539,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

