Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,557 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.27.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

