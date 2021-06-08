Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 232,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

CHTR opened at $680.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $712.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $662.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.