Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 340.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66,969 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

BILI stock opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

