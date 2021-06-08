Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,056 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,294. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

