Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 13,201 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Progressive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

