Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

