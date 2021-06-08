Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $61,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $254.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

