Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagen were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 4,461.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,739,946. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.52.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

