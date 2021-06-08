Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,476 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $50,763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Syneos Health by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 714,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 330,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after buying an additional 300,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after buying an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

