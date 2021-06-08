Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $586,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of ON stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock worth $2,400,362. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.