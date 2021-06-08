Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 7,586 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1,517.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,077,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,001,000. Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 303,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 123,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

