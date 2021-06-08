HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.74. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

