Swiss National Bank Has $6.31 Million Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

MTSI stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -846.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

