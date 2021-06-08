Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of AAR Call Options (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,895 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,679% compared to the typical daily volume of 219 call options.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lifted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AIR opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAR has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.92 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 993,108 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AAR by 121.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 712,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,243,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 136.9% during the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,254 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

