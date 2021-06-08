Qualtrics International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,408 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 403 put options.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XM. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

NYSE XM opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion and a PE ratio of -51.61. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

