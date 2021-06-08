1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

