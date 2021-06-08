Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 7,895 Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -23.20. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 142,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $5,398,617.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,915,602 shares of company stock valued at $121,678,318. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.