Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

