Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

NYSE:AWI opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

