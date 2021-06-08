Analyzing Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Soligenix alerts:

8.3% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Soligenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Soligenix and Harmony Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 2 2 0 2.50 Harmony Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Soligenix currently has a consensus price target of $3.31, suggesting a potential upside of 190.57%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus price target of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Soligenix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -818.95% -145.29% -65.13% Harmony Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soligenix and Harmony Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $2.36 million 19.36 -$17.69 million ($0.64) -1.78 Harmony Biosciences $159.74 million 11.84 -$36.94 million $0.21 158.29

Soligenix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Biosciences. Soligenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Soligenix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. This segment also offers proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including SGX203 for pediatric Crohn's disease and SGX201 for acute radiation enteritis. The Public Health Solutions segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase Ia and Ib clinical trials; SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious diseases; ThermoVax, a technology in pre-clinical development for thermostabilizing vaccines; and CiVax, a vaccine candidate in pre-clinical development for the prevention of COVID-19. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.