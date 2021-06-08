Atria Investments LLC Sells 117,968 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,968 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

SCHP opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.