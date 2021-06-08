Atria Investments LLC Buys 863 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

KNX opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.