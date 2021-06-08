Atria Investments LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 42.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of TEAM opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.