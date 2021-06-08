$0.30 EPS Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Avantor reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,257,114 shares of company stock worth $100,645,595 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.