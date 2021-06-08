Atria Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter.

FSMB opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

