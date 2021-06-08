Atria Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.