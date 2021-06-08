Brokerages Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.31.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

