Jennison Associates LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $137.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

