Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Primoris Services worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,715,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $5,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

