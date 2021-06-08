Zacks: Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.46). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $19,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.