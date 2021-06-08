Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.59 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,155 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

