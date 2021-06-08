Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 132 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $302.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.51. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.