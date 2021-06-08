Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $257,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,431 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,342,000 after buying an additional 672,884 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6,057.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 861,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DB opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

