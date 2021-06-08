Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $169,461,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

