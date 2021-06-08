Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of CMPS opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

