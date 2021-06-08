Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after acquiring an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,517,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.