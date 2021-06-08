Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $281,000 Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

